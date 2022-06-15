Lawmakers who ran on ‘SALT’ relief prepare to face voters

Democrats are short on time to act on a budget package containing much of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda before November’s midterm elections, which could spell trouble for an issue that’s animated some tight House races before: the cap on deducting state and local taxes.

Democrats campaigning to hold onto House seats in high-tax states where the limit hits harder say voters know they’re the ones defending the deduction.

But the fate of what they can get done before the midterms lies in the 50-50 Senate, where an attempt to pass a major tax and spending package through the budget reconciliation process, which can sidestep a Senate filibuster, is seeing new life after a half-year hiatus.

“We have a chance so long as there’s a Democratic majority to use budget reconciliation to get some relief,” Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., said in an interview. “If we had a Republican Congress then there would be precisely zero chance.”

Restoring full deductibility has been a hallmark demand for several House members like Malinowski who represent districts where taxes and income are higher. Malinowski is among several that emphasized the issue and won in the 2018 midterms after Republicans created the $10,000 limit in their 2017 tax overhaul.