Supreme Court ends challenge over ‘public charge’ rule

The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a Republican attempt to revive and defend a Trump-era immigration rule that made it harder for low-income immigrants to qualify for green cards.

More than a dozen Republican-led states in the case sought to join a lawsuit and defend the so-called “public charge” rule, since the Biden administration had declined to do so. But a federal appeals court had blocked the states from joining the lawsuit.

The high court agreed to decide that procedural issue, not the merits of the immigration rule. The justices heard oral argument in February.

But the court on Wednesday dismissed the case as improvidently granted, which lets the federal appeals court decision stand.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., in a concurrence with the court’s decision not to decide the case, wrote that it raised “a great many issues” beyond the original question, including mootness and the limits of administrative law.