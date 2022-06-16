Senate Armed Services panel goes big with new defense budget

The Senate Armed Services Committee approved its version of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act Thursday after adding more than $44 billion to the Biden administration’s request, sending the annual defense policy bill to the full Senate for consideration.

The bill would authorize $817.3 billion for the Defense Department. It also would authorize $29.7 billion for defense-related programs at other agencies and endorse another $10.6 billion in other congressional committees' national security authorizations. The tally for the Pentagon is 5.7 percent more than the amount requested by President Joe Biden, and 5.4 percent more than Biden said he wanted for national security programs overall.

The proposed increases, which congressional appropriators would have to back before they become law, would amount to a roughly 10 percent boost for the Defense Department and other national security programs over the fiscal 2022 enacted level, not counting supplemental aid for the Ukraine war effort.

The committee approved the legislation by a 23-3 vote but did not reveal how each senator voted. The panel considered 433 amendments, and adopted 223, according to a committee release.

The big increase in funding reflects lawmakers’ attempt to deal with two issues that were not sufficiently addressed in the Pentagon’s budget request: the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and growing levels of inflation that eat into the Defense Department’s buying power.