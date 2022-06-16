Senate Judiciary Committee ties on Biden pick to lead ATF

Clarified 1:48 p.m. | The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on President Joe Biden’s pick to be the nation’s top gun regulator Thursday amid a nascent effort to pass legislation following a wave of mass shootings across the country.

Democratic leadership still plans to bring to the floor the nomination of Steven Dettelbach, the former prosecutor picked to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, after the 11-11 vote along party lines.

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a floor speech after the committee vote that he would start the process to advance Dettelbach’s nomination on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon. Confirming Dettelbach in the role would be “one of my top priorities” before the end of the month, Schumer said.

Dettelbach got the backing of key moderates and appears to have the votes for confirmation to become the agency’s first permanent director since 2015.

Chair Sen. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said Dettelbach’s nomination was an important part of Biden’s broader effort to curb gun violence nationwide.