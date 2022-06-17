Overtime campaigns near end in Alabama and Georgia, while Virginia picks challengers

Some pivotal elections will be settled with runoffs Tuesday, including a high-profile and pricey GOP primary to pick the likely successor to retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby of Alabama.

Voters in Georgia, who rejected former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates in statewide races in May, will also pick nominees in two Republican House primary runoffs that feature Trump-endorsed candidates. A third contest will determine the Republican challenger to Democrat Sanford Bishop in a district the GOP is targeting in November. Republican voters in Virginia will also pick challengers to two battleground Democratic incumbents, Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger.

Here’s what we’re watching Tuesday:

Who will be Alabama’s junior senator?

Outside groups invested more than $3.3 million in the weeks leading up to Alabama’s Senate GOP primary runoff between Katie Britt, a former top aide to Shelby, and Rep. Mo Brooks. Super PACs and other groups spent a total of $30.8 million in an attempt to sway the outcome of the race, Federal Election Commission reports show.

Britt, the leading contender in the state’s May 24 primary, did not clear the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff, forcing another election between her and the second-place finisher Brooks, an early favorite for the seat who quickly nabbed an endorsement from Trump. However, Trump revoked his blessing of Brooks’ nomination and on June 10 endorsed Britt, calling her a “fearless America First Warrior,” in a statement.