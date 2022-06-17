Senate panel wants to boost pay for low-income troops

The Senate Armed Services Committee's new defense authorization bill would expand a program enacted last year to help low-income military families make ends meet and feed themselves — but advocates say legislative fixes to date have fallen short of what's needed.

The “basic needs allowance,” as enacted in the fiscal 2022 defense authorization, would make up the difference between a servicemember’s annual salary and 130 percent of the federal poverty line.

By comparison, the new Senate authorization bill, which the Armed Services Committee approved Thursday, includes a provision written by Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth that would cover troops up to 150 percent of the federal poverty line.

“As someone whose family relied on public nutrition programs after my father lost his job, and who served in uniform for most of my adult life, I’m so glad this year’s NDAA will expand the Basic Needs Allowance to help make sure more of our servicemembers and their families have enough to eat,” Duckworth wrote in an email.

Defining the problem

It is not clear how many military families are benefiting from the current program or how many more would benefit from expanding the initiative.