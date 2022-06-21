House panel’s NDAA, unlike Senate’s, sticks to Biden’s budget

The House Armed Services Committee's new defense authorization bill endorses the amount of defense spending President Joe Biden sought and not the more than $44 billion raise proposed in the Senate's version.

The House panel's fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which the committee will mark up in a daylong session on Wednesday, would authorize $802.4 billion for national defense in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

Combining that with $11 billion to be authorized for defense by other House committees, House Democrats are offering to approve $813.4 billion altogether for defense.

By contrast, the Senate's draft companion bill and related defense authorization measures in that chamber would support $857.6 billion for national defense initiatives — or $44.2 billion more than the House.

Money, policy fights ahead

The money to bankroll those programs still has to be appropriated in separate spending bills that are wending their way through Congress.