Voters on Tuesday were picking a Republican nominee to succeed retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby in Alabama and set matchups for House seats in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia, including several that will be battlegrounds in November.

Here are the results from key races.

Alabama

Britt coasts in runoff: Alabama Republican Katie Britt, a former staffer to Shelby, easily won a primary runoff Tuesday against Rep. Mo Brooks, making her the presumed successor to her onetime boss.

Britt had 66 percent to Brooks’ 34 percent as of 8:30 p.m. Central time when The Associated Press called the race with an estimated 25 percent of the vote counted.

The contest attracted more than $30 million from outside groups — more than $3.3 million of it during the runoff alone — and exposed fissures with the GOP, splitting sitting senators and roiling former President Donald Trump’s endorsement record after he first gave the nod to Brooks, then revoked it, then backed Britt in the runoff.