Senate negotiators unveil bill meant to curb gun violence

Bipartisan negotiators revealed a broad bill intended to combat a surge in mass shootings Tuesday, including mental health, school security and gun control provisions that the Senate could approve later this week.

The bill would beef up criminal background checks for those under age 21 for the next decade, create grants for state crisis intervention laws and provide several billion dollars in mental health and school security funding.

One of the lead negotiators, Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., called the legislation “the most significant piece of anti-gun violence legislation Congress will have passed in 30 years,” in a floor speech Tuesday.

“This bill is going to save lives. This bill is going to save thousands of lives,” Murphy said. “This is going to be something that every single member of the Senate who votes for it can be proud of.”

The framework comes out of a working group involving 10 senators from each party in response to dozens killed in recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Tulsa, Okla.; and Buffalo, N.Y. Senators spent more than a week hammering out the details of the legislative text.