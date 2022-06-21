Six-term Rep. Mo Brooks loses Senate bid in Alabama

An early favorite who had Donald Trump’s endorsement until the former president took it back, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks lost a turbulent campaign for the Republican nomination for Senate Tuesday.

The loss, in his second bid for the Senate, means Brooks’ 12-year career on Capitol Hill will end when the current Congress adjourns in January.

Brooks was the first House member to say he would object to a handful of states’ 2020 Electoral College votes, echoing Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen. During a controversial speech at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally near the White House before a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol, Brooks told the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”

When Sen. Richard C. Shelby announced plans to retire, Brooks jumped into the race, and got Trump’s backing in April 2021. But as with his 2017 run when the state’s other Senate seat was open, Brooks failed to catch on, and Trump withdrew the endorsement 11 months later, accusing the longtime House Freedom Caucus member of having gone “woke.” Brooks responded by saying Trump had asked him to “rescind” the 2020 election.

Brooks lost Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff to Katie Britt, a former staffer to Shelby who took 65 percent of the vote to his 35 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 8:30 p.m. Central time.