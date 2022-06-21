Supreme Court sides with insurer in dialysis coverage case

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Tuesday that a group health plan in Ohio didn’t violate federal law by offering limited coverage for outpatient dialysis in a case brought by DaVita, one of the largest dialysis providers in the United States.

The court sided with Marietta Memorial Hospital’s employee health plan, with Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh writing in the majority opinion that while the plan pays lower reimbursement rates for dialysis than for other treatments, it does not discriminate against patients with end-stage renal disease because it offers the same level of coverage for all patients with kidney disease in keeping with federal law.

The plan only covers dialysis providers as “out of network” and reimburses them at a lower rate, leading DaVita to file a lawsuit in 2018.

The decision reversed a 6th Circuit ruling that the plan violated the Medicare Secondary Payer Act, which allows Medicare to be the “secondary” payer to an individual’s private insurance for certain services, including dialysis for end-stage renal disease patients. DaVita argued the plan violated that statute.

Under the law, group health plans aren’t allowed to take Medicare coverage into consideration when designing their benefits, and they can’t offer different benefits to patients with more advanced stages of kidney failure. Congressional intent was to keep health plans from forcing kidney disease patients into Medicare.