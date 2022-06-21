‘We’ll have catastrophe’: Jan. 6 committee warns Trump-led threat to elections is ongoing

ANALYSIS — Former President Donald Trump, paradoxically, could be better positioned to overturn the 2024 election than he was in 2020.

That was the warning issued Tuesday by Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the weeks leading up to it. Trump's contention that Democrats "stole" the 2020 election from him in several key swing states "was all based on a lie," the Mississippi Democrat said, adding: "Donald Trump knew it, and did it anyway."

"The lie hasn't gone away. It's corrupting our democratic institutions. People who believe that lie are now seeking positions of public trust," Thompson said during the panel's fourth public hearing this month.

"We won't have close calls" if Trump world's ongoing efforts to do things like install Make America Great Again-aligned officials in local and state positions to oversee and certify elections succeed, Thompson warned. "We'll have catastrophe."

Jan. 6 panel member Adam B. Schiff, the California Democrat who deals with myriad threats as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, had his own warning: "The system held, but barely."