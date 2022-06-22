Congress skeptical about Biden’s call to suspend gas tax

President Joe Biden on Wednesday proposed a series of actions he said could reduce the price of gasoline by $1 per gallon, including a call for a gas tax holiday that was greeted with skepticism by members of Congress — including some in his own party.

Biden called for Congress to pass legislation that would suspend both the 18-cents-per-gallon tax on unleaded gasoline and 24-cents-per-gallon diesel tax for the next 90 days. While the tax is used to replenish the Highway Trust Fund, Biden said the recent reduction in the deficit would allow the federal government to suspend the tax without affecting infrastructure funding.

Biden similarly called on states to suspend their gas taxes or find other ways to reduce the cost to consumers, noting actions in Connecticut, New York and Illinois that have either created gas tax holidays or delayed implementation of increases.

In order to address supply to help lower pump prices further, Biden also called on companies to increase refining capacity. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm is scheduled to discuss that with executives from BP, Chevron and other oil companies on Thursday.

The oil industry lobby, the American Petroleum Institute, has complained along with Republicans that Biden administration policies discourage the production of motor fuel in an effort to slow the progress of global warming from carbon emissions. The administration has responded that the industry has plenty of production capacity that it's not using.