Biden’s hunger summit echoes Nixon’s, but faces new challenges

The Biden administration’s plan to hold a hunger summit, more than 50 years after President Richard Nixon convened a similar one, will put a spotlight not only on shortcomings in the current programs but also on issues that emerged over the decades since.

The White House is three months away from staging the September conference and hasn’t yet set an exact date or an agenda. Optimists see a chance to propose policies on hunger, nutrition and health that could affect millions of people.

But Washington is more partisan in 2022, and the administration faces the prospect of a Republican Congress early next year, posing a challenge to match the previous conference, which by one count had more than 90 percent of its recommendations implemented within two years.

The White House is asking for ideas and comments that will be organized around five pillars: improving food access and affordability; integrating nutrition and health; giving consumers healthy choices and empowering them to make them; supporting physical activity; and enhancing nutrition and food security research.

“We are more partisan than we were 50 years ago. I still think there is still a strong kernel of bipartisanship in food policy in this country,” said Dan Glickman, an Agriculture secretary in the Clinton administration. “I think the White House is interested in constructive, specific recommendations that can deal with the problem areas and the gaps that exist out there. The trick is discipline.”