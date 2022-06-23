FDA orders JUUL to remove all vaping products from the market

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered vaping giant JUUL to remove its remaining products from the market, after roughly two years of reviewing the company’s applications.

The agency cited “insufficient and conflicting data” about the potential for leaking chemicals from JUUL e-liquid pods, which it said precluded its ability to complete a proper risk assessment.

“The FDA is tasked with ensuring that tobacco products sold in this country meet the standard set by the law, but the responsibility to demonstrate that a product meets those standards ultimately falls on the shoulders of the company,” Michele Mital, acting director of the Center for Tobacco Products, said in a statement. “As with all manufacturers, JUUL had the opportunity to provide evidence demonstrating that the marketing of their products meets these standards. However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions.”

But the FDA also clarified that it “has not received clinical information to suggest an immediate hazard associated with the use of the JUUL device or JUUL pods.”

JUUL Labs Chief Regulatory Officer Joe Murillo said the company "respectfully disagrees" with the FDA's decision, and is "exploring all of our options under the FDA’s regulations and the law," including seeking a stay and appealing the decision.