Recession or no recession: Who’s a voter to believe?

Joe Biden and his team spent much of last weekend telling us that a recession isn’t inevitable. Larry Summers, the former Clinton Treasury secretary and Obama economics adviser, says otherwise, telling Chuck Todd on NBC's “Meet the Press” that “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”

So, who are you going to believe?

Not Janet Yellen, who claimed on ABC’s “This Week” that “it’s a medium-term matter. The way in which we can ensure reasonable energy expenses for households is to move to renewables to address climate change as a medium-term matter," and offered up that the administration’s policies are not “responsible for what’s happening in the oil market.”

Not Brian Deese, Biden’s director of the National Economic Council, who appeared Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” When anchor Margaret Brennan pushed him for solutions to the inflation crisis, Deese said, “Lowering prescription drug costs is one piece. Lowering utility costs by providing tax incentives for energy is another piece, but equally important, lowering the federal deficit by enacting long overdue tax reform. If we can do a package like that, we can move forward in the near future.”

Brennan shot back, “Hiking taxes isn’t going to change the price of milk.” Ouch.