Photos of the Week ending June 24, 2022

It’s been quite a week: The House Select Jan. 6 panel continued its hearings with major revelations, both chambers of Congress passed major gun safety legislation that now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk, and the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. After finishing their work, lawmakers left town Friday and won’t return until after the Fourth of July holiday recess, but CQ Roll Call photographers were on the Hill to capture all the action.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the Capitol, makes his way to the panel’s fourth hearing in the Cannon Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, a Fulton County, Ga., elections worker, testifies during the Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Tuesday as her mother, Ruby Freeman, listens. Their family received threats after being falsely accused of a ballot scam. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Moss pauses during her testimony Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Russell "Rusty" Bowers, the speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, appear before the Jan. 6 panel Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney listens to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as he testifies remotely Wednesday during a hearing that examined the NFL’s handling of allegations of misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. Daniel Snyder, the Commanders' owner, did not attend. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sens. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., left, and Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer arrive for a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi attend a portrait unveiling ceremony for the late Rep. Patsy Mink, D-Hawaii, in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Thursday. Mink was the first woman of color elected to Congress and a major sponsor of Title IX, which marked its 50th anniversary on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Steven Engel, former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel; Jeffrey Rosen, former acting attorney general; and Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney general, are sworn in during the Jan. 6 panel’s hearing in the Cannon Office Building on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Retired D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, left, and actor Sean Penn watch a video presentation during the Jan. 6 panel’s Thursday hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)