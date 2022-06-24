Steps from the court, lawmakers plot next moves on abortion

To see the schism on abortion in America, just listen and look to the signs.

On Friday, in front of a Supreme Court that had just overturned the nearly 50-year-old precedent creating a legal right to an abortion, anti-abortion activists danced to the song “Proud to be an American” while holding posters of gravestones marking the death of Roe v. Wade. Others took celebratory selfies in front of the court.

Meanwhile, abortion rights advocates rallied to a sardonic pop song, “F--- You” by Lily Allen, holding signs reading “America is not a Christian nation.” Women placed duct tape over their mouths in protest. Others cried.

Across the street, though, the decision marked a new milestone in the fight over reproductive health, with both sides of the debate faced with the same question: what to do next.

Republican leadership cheered the decision. Democrats vowed to fight the high court’s ruling with legislation to codify abortion rights where they could.