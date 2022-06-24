Trump sent his supporters to the Capitol. They are still fighting ‘like hell’ and following his example

ANALYSIS — Donald Trump was the product of the forces that spawned the “Make America Great Again” movement, not their creator. But he is the one most responsible for unleashing its violent side.

The former president is the father of five children. He also, more than any other national figure, sired the increasingly aggressive tactics of intimidation, threats and even violence by far-right groups and individuals in the political realm.

It could land him in serious legal trouble.

Ryan Goodman, a New York University law professor, this week advised federal prosecutors already looking into Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election to “not make these cases more difficult than they are. If they focus on Trump’s efforts to engage in vigilante justice, the intent element of these crimes is easily satisfied.” Goodman tweeted that alone leaves Trump vulnerable under two federal statutes and one Georgia state one.

The most high-profile example of what Trump has sown is the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, moments before which Trump told a charged-up crowd of his MAGA backers to head over to the legislative hub and “fight like hell” or “you won’t have a country anymore.”