Biden pick to lead ICE withdraws after domestic violence allegation

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Monday he withdrew from consideration to be director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after his confirmation stalled amid questions from a Republican senator about a domestic violence allegation.

In a letter to Biden on Saturday, Gonzalez wrote he had concluded that ending his nomination to lead ICE — which has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration —“is in the best interest of the nation we love.”

“I arrive at this difficult decision with the understanding that the challenges of preserving both the integrity of America’s borders and our country’s global standing as a beacon of light for those seeking freedom and opportunity have never been greater,” Gonzalez wrote in the letter, which was provided by the White House.

Gonzalez’s announcement, which he posted on Twitter on Monday evening, comes more than a year after the Harris County, Texas, sheriff was tapped to lead ICE, the agency in charge of arresting, detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants found within the country.

Gonzalez seemed to direct one of his tweets at politics in Washington, where immigration remains among the most divisive issues.