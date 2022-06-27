How and when to assess abortion ruling’s campaign impact

This sentiment should not be a surprise and doesn’t guarantee the decision will alter the trajectory of the midterm elections. A majority of Americans have opposed overturning Roe going back more than 30 years, according to Gallup. But there’s always been more nuance to abortion-related polling.

Going back to 1996, a majority of adults have been in support of legal abortion in the first trimester but less than 30 percent of adults were comfortable with it in the second trimester and less than 15 percent in support of legal abortion in the third trimester. Through that lens, the Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case, which bans abortion after 15 weeks is close to the majority position. At a higher level, the court’s decision to rescind the previously agreed on right to an abortion is the bigger issue.

Subsequent state laws being enacted go farther and are more restrictive than the Mississippi law and are outside of the mainstream view on the issue. To the extent their candidates or officials take “always” or “never” approaches to access to abortion, neither the Democratic Party nor the Republican Party represent a majority of Americans.

In order for abortion to make an impact on the midterm elections, it probably needs to boost President Joe Biden’s political standing. I’m skeptical the Dobbs decision will do it because nothing has affected his job rating in a significant way in nearly a year. A majority of Americans disapprove of the job he is doing and his rating has been static.

Of course it’s possible that this Supreme Court decision is so big that it breaks that trend in some way. Rather than spurring a macro change in the political environment, it’s more likely that the decision impacts a series of individual races that could have broader implications because of the narrow majorities. GOP candidates may stumble when being asked about new, restrictive state laws or stumble when talking about women’s bodies in general. Democratic candidates, meanwhile, risk staking out positions that are more liberal than a majority of the electorate.