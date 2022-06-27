Pivotal few votes split Illinois members facing off in primaries

On Jan. 6, 2021, shortly after a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, newly sworn-in Rep. Mary Miller voted against certifying election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania for Joe Biden. Her fellow Illinois Republican, five-term Rep. Rodney Davis, voted the opposite way.

The two didn’t anticipate it then, but after their state’s loss of a House seat in the congressional reapportionment process, they find themselves running against each other in a contentious, multimillion-dollar primary that will end one of their Capitol Hill careers.

Illinois’ new congressional boundaries not only put Miller and Davis together in the heavily GOP 15th District — which covers the state’s largely rural eastern and southern enclaves — it also resulted in a pair of Democrats, freshman Rep. Marie Newman and two-term Rep. Sean Casten, running against each other for the Chicago-area 6th District nomination. They, too, have diverged on some high-profile, controversial matters, including legislation to fund an Israeli missile defense system, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of their votes this 117th Congress.

The two pairs of lawmakers have spent a year and a half voting side by side, and, not surprisingly, the Democrats tended to stick together on most issues, as did the Republicans. But their splits reveal the fissures within their respective parties and have fueled outside spending and potentially pivotal endorsements. The candidates who emerge victorious after Tuesday’s primaries may offer clues about how voters are seeking to settle divisions from within.

Democrats divide

Newman, who won a 2020 primary against then-Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the last anti-abortion rights Democrats in Congress, continues to highlight her support for the issue, an especially important one after last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. But Casten, unlike Lipinski, has a record of supporting abortion rights, too. Planned Parenthood has endorsed both Democrats.