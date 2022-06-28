Biden administration announces actions to protect abortion rights

The Biden administration is launching a multipronged effort to respond to the Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 ruling establishing a right to an abortion, with Health and Human Services, the Defense Department and the Office of Personnel Management among the agencies to weigh in.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, reacting Tuesday to the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, said the department will take steps to increase the availability of medication abortion, which involves a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol.

HHS loosened some requirements related to one of the drugs, mifepristone, in December, allowing the medication to be dispensed by a certified pharmacy rather than only by a provider in a clinic or hospital. The Food and Drug Administration has special requirements for how mifepristone and some other drugs are dispensed safely, known as Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy.

Restrictions to medication abortions have been layered onto other barriers in many states, and Becerra said the department will work with the the attorney general and the Justice Department to prevent state bans on the drug. HHS also plans to issue guidance to providers with additional information about the drug.

Becerra said he will also direct the department's Office for Civil Rights to protect patient privacy and nondiscrimination protections for patients and providers seeking or offering reproductive health care.