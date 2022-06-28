A handful of voters will decide Senate control in 2022

ANALYSIS — If you are from New York, Nebraska, Oregon, Vermont or Mississippi, you have the same right to vote that everyone else in the country does. But that doesn’t mean that you will have the same political clout. In fact, you are likely to be irrelevant in this fall’s elections.

While everyone is watching to see whether Republicans continue to support Donald Trump or are finally starting to show some fatigue with the former president’s antics, the key to the 2022 midterms is likely to be a handful of voters in a handful of states.

The House is still likely to flip to the GOP in November even after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, though now Democrats have issues to use in suburban districts that give them at least a chance of holding additional House seats. So, if you are a voter in one of those districts, you may be more relevant than you were a week ago.

But Republicans have benefited from redistricting in the House, and four more months of inflation, possibly accompanied by talk of growing unemployment and a recession, could make substantial GOP gains in the House all but inevitable.

The midterm dynamic tends to be far stronger in the House than in Senate contests, where individual candidates matter more. So, the focus for 2022 is very much still on the midterm Senate races.