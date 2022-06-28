Everyone used to know her name in politics. Now Martha Mitchell is back

“If it hadn’t been for Martha, there’d have been no Watergate,” Richard Nixon once said.

He meant she was a pain in the ass, distracting his attorney general during a time of crisis and otherwise getting in the way. But his words were truer than he knew.

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” seeks to put the loudest, brashest Cabinet wife back where she belongs — right at the center of American history. Streaming now on Netflix, the documentary takes a woman accused of being boozy and delusional and shows us an imploding presidency through her eyes.

For directors Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy, it’s more than a reclamation project or another tribute conveniently timed to mark the 50th anniversary of the burglaries at the Watergate hotel. They sort through the proof that was there all along, if anyone cared to listen. And in 40 minutes of archival footage, they show that politics is always personal.

“It’s obviously a very topical tale. It has a lot of parallels to today and corruption at the highest level,” Alvergue said. “But, in essence, it’s also a love story.”