Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., was sentenced Tuesday to two years’ probation for lying to the FBI and concealing information during an investigation into his campaign’s receipt of tens of thousands of dollars in illegal foreign contributions, a decision that allows him to avoid any time in prison.

The sentencing decision by U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. of the Central District of California went against the prosecution’s request. Prosecutors asked for Fortenberry to serve six months in federal prison. Blumenfeld also said Fortenberry must complete 320 hours of community service and pay a $25,000 fine — in addition to a mandatory special assessment fee of $300.

While Blumenfeld acknowledged Fortenberry “decided to respond with dishonesty rather than honesty” by lying to federal investigators, the judge noted the crime was “out of character” for Fortenberry. Blumenfeld mentioned letters he read attesting to Fortenberry’s character from his wife and children and from Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif.

Mack Jenkins, a U.S. attorney who prosecuted the case, told the judge “a custodial sentence is necessary” for the integrity of the justice system and to potentially deter other public officials from engaging in similar crimes.

Fortenberry began his congressional career in 2005 and resigned on March 31, shortly after he was convicted by a federal jury in California on one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. He represented the 1st District in Nebraska, which includes Lincoln.