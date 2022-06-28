Hit over ethics charges, Palazzo loses Mississippi primary

Mississippi GOP Rep. Steven M. Palazzo lost his seat Tuesday in a primary runoff against a Jackson County sheriff who attacked him for alleged ethical lapses and “no-show” representation in Washington.

Sheriff Mike Ezell was leading Palazzo, 53 percent to 47 percent, when The Associated Press called the race at 8:55 p.m. Eastern time with an estimated 84 percent of the vote counted.

Ezell finished second in the seven-way primary on June 7, with 25 percent of the vote to 32 percent for Palazzo. Mississippi requires candidates get more than 50 percent for an outright win in primaries.

The other Republican candidates subsequently endorsed Ezell, saying their top priority was seeing Palazzo lose his seat.

Ezell has spent his career in law enforcement and was first elected to the sheriff’s office in 2014. He campaigned as an “America First” candidate who supported law enforcement, gun rights, and former President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the southern border. He also described himself as “100 percent” opposed to abortion rights.