What Rep. Bill Huizenga learned from his 1990s cellphone

Being a real estate agent in the mid-1990s meant you probably had a cellphone, even if none of your friends did.

“I had mine hardwired into my car,” says Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican.

That came in handy when he took a new job as a congressional staffer, though it did raise some eyebrows. “Why was my cellphone bill so big?” Huizenga recalls his fellow staffers asking.

He liked to roam the district as he worked for Pete Hoekstra, who represented a long stretch of Lake Michigan’s western shore.

“It was such a different way than they operated in D.C., where you were tied to your desk,” says Huizenga, who eventually went on to replace his former boss in Congress.