Domestic agenda looms as Biden departs NATO Summit

As President Joe Biden prepared to depart Europe at the conclusion of the NATO Summit, he reiterated that Americans should be prepared to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

That includes paying a premium at the gas pump because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden said, continuing to advocate for a 90-day holiday from federal consumer fuel taxes.

“Ultimately, the reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia. The reason the food prices exist is because of Russia not allowing grain to get out of Ukraine,” Biden said.

Asked by a reporter at a closing news conference in Madrid about world leaders saying the United States "was going backwards" after the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn abortion rights protections that had been previously guaranteed by Roe v. Wade, Biden said he had not heard that from NATO alliance members.

Biden described the behavior of the Supreme Court as “outrageous,” saying that the decision in the abortion case posed a challenge to the right to privacy itself.