Biden to call for three-month suspension of federal gas taxes

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gas taxes through September in an effort to take some of the sting out of high gas prices.

The president will be asking for legislation to suspend both the roughly 18-cents-per-gallon tax on unleaded gasoline and the roughly 24-cents-per-gallon diesel tax for three months, according to senior administration officials.

"I want to be very clear, the president is calling on Congress to take this step to help American families without harming the Highway Trust Fund, which is funded by these taxes. With the deficit already down by a historic $1.6 trillion this year, the president believes we can afford to suspend the gas tax and help consumers while using other revenues to make the trust fund whole for the roughly $10 billion cost," one of the officials said.

Biden himself told reporters Tuesday that he did not foresee a gas tax holiday causing significant disruptions to infrastructure spending given the enactment of the bipartisan infrastructure law. He said it would not be "impacting major road construction and major repairs."

But Biden's allies on Capitol Hill with longstanding interests in infrastructure policy expressed skepticism ahead of the announcement of the White House proposal.