Leahy’s surgery could complicate Democratic agenda

Senate Democrats suddenly found themselves Thursday potentially without a critical vote they will need in their uphill effort to pass a major tax and spending reconciliation package before the August recess.

Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., broke his hip after taking a fall in his McLean, Virginia home Wednesday night and was scheduled for surgery to repair the fracture on Thursday morning, his office said in a statement.

While a full recovery is expected, the hip surgery could sideline the 82-year-old Leahy for weeks, just as momentum appeared to be building to salvage a downsized version of the “Build Back Better” plan that stalled last year.

With no Republican support for the measure, Democrats need every single vote from their members to pass the measure in the evenly divided Senate using the budget reconciliation process, which allows for a simple majority instead of 60 votes for passage.

But Leahy’s prolonged absence could put that strategy at risk, as recovery time from hip surgery can vary widely.