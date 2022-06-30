Supreme Court greenlights end of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

The Supreme Court held Thursday that migrants do not need to be forced back to Mexico pending decisions in their U.S. immigration court cases, paving the way for the Biden administration to reverse the Trump-era policy.

In a 5-4 decision, the high court sided with the Biden administration’s authority to rescind the “Remain in Mexico” program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols.

While in effect during the Trump administration, the policy required some 70,000 migrants, including asylum-seekers, who crossed the border and requested protections to wait in Mexico for final decisions in their U.S. immigration court cases.

The Biden administration tried to formally end the policy in June. But officials in Republican-led states of Texas and Missouri challenged the move, and lower courts ordered the program reinstated late last year.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reversed those lower court orders. The case now returns to a lower court to consider whether a Biden administration memo from October complied with the administrative requirements for wiping out the policy.