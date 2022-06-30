Supreme Court limits EPA power-plant carbon emissions authority

The Supreme Court on Thursday sharply curtailed the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon pollution from electric utilities, dealing a blow to the Biden administration's efforts to rein in climate change as scientists warn greenhouse gases are accumulating at a perilous pace.

The ruling came on the final day of the court’s term, a day before a holiday weekend and weeks after scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide, a heat-trapping greenhouse gas responsible for warming Earth, hit an all-time high of 421 parts per million.

In a 6-3 vote, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. writing for the majority, the court ruled that the EPA does not have authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate climate-warming emissions from the power sector by devising a system to cap emissions because Congress did not specifically authorize it to do so.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Elena Kagan, wrote for the liberal wing that Congress often defers to agencies on their expertise, writing that the opinion “overrides that legislative choice.”

Experts said the ruling will have sweeping implications beyond climate policy by limiting what federal agencies can do to implement federal law.