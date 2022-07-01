Court hobbles EPA on climate, and its options are limited

Since February, when the Supreme Court held oral arguments in a case challenging the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon pollution from power plants, environmental lawyers and climate activists braced for a ruling that tattooed a deep, restrictive swath into the agency’s ability to curb emissions.

The court’s 6-3 ruling, issued Thursday, did limit the EPA’s authority to rein in those emissions, saying the agency did not have sweeping power under the law regulating carbon pollution from utilities. Instead, it stripped EPA's authority to regulate that pollution under a section of that law known as 111(d).

“It says EPA can’t do generation shifting,” Thomas Lorenzen, partner at Crowell & Moring and co-chair of the firm's environment and natural resources group, said in an interview, referencing a method the Obama administration pursued to address pollution. “But that’s all it says. On everything else, it’s got running room,” he said. “Given the makeup of this court, this was not necessarily a bad day for EPA.”

To be sure, the court crimped the Biden administration’s options to combat domestic emissions, and the ruling hobbles the agency, chills what regulations federal agencies may propose, and weakens Congress and the executive branch while drawing power into the judiciary, experts said. Still, the EPA has options for addressing climate change.

President Joe Biden said after the ruling he would pursue all legal avenues to forestall climate change and its catastrophic economic and ecological effects.