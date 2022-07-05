Georgia grand jury subpoenas Sen. Lindsey Graham over calls

A grand jury in Georgia issued a subpoena Tuesday for Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify next week as part an investigation into potential criminal interference in the state’s 2020 elections, according to copies obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The special grand jury seeks testimony from the South Carolina Republican about at least two telephone calls he had with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Raffensperger’s staff, according to a certificate to secure an out-of-state witness.

Georgia officials allege that during the telephone calls, Graham “questioned Secretary Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” the certificate states.

The certificate also states Graham “possesses unique knowledge” of the substance of the calls, “the circumstances surrounding his decision to make the calls” and the logistics of setting up the calls. It also states Graham has knowledge about any coordination of the calls with the Trump campaign and “other known and unknown individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

A spokesman for Graham could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. Last year, a Graham spokesman told The Washington Post and other outlets that a grand jury investigation into the call with Raffensperger was “ridiculous.”