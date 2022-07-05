New Interior offshore drilling plan draws mixed reviews

The Biden administration’s latest offshore oil and gas drilling plan drew swift pushback from environmentalists and Democratic allies in Congress over its proposals for potential new drilling sites and from at least one industry group for a "lack of clear signals" to energy markets.

In a proposal issued Friday evening, the Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management sealed off the possibility of new leases in the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific oceans. But it approved the option of 11 potential new lease sales — 10 in the Gulf of Mexico and one in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, south of Anchorage.

Interior is required by law to issue five-year plans for offshore oil and gas development. The current plan expires this year, and the new plan would cover years 2023 through 2028.

The proposal came a day after the Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration in limiting its options to reduce greenhouse gas pollution from power plants, and as the White House floats ideas to lower gasoline prices while keeping U.S. targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in range.

The administration has set a goal of cutting such emissions in half, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030, and zero them out by 2050.