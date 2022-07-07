Trump-backed Masters wants to join Senate ‘America First Caucus’

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters is not afraid to talk about what kind of senator he would be, and if he wins he plans to team up with Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to change things.

“This can’t be Paul Ryan’s Republican Party,” Masters said, referring to the Wisconsin Republican who served as speaker of the House at the start of Donald Trump’s administration. Endorsed last month by Trump, Masters doesn’t shy away from going after the Senate minority leader, who is a frequent target of the former president’s ire.

“Mitch McConnell is not bad at everything. He’s good at judges. He’s good at playing defense. He’s wildly smart. He’s the master tactician, but again, he only wants to play defense. We need to go on offense,” Masters told a small crowd here Wednesday night. “We need to fight the left. We need to fight and win against the left. We need to legislate an affirmative America First agenda, and as far as I can tell, Mitch McConnell doesn’t want to do that.”

Masters said after the event that he would support a viable challenger to McConnell for GOP leader, but he says that more likely than not, McConnell will have another term leading the conference. He praised the Kentuckian for blocking confirmation of Merrick B. Garland as an associate justice in 2016, opening the door for Trump to ultimately nominate three justices to the Supreme Court.

“I think, you know as well as I do, probably no one’s going to challenge McConnell. He’s going to get another term,” Masters said.