Biden issues executive order responding to abortion ruling

The White House on Friday announced a wide-ranging executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights — its most significant response to a recent Supreme Court decision overturning long-standing precedent guaranteeing the right to an abortion nationwide since the high court made the ruling two weeks ago.

The White House said the move, a response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, is intended to protect access to a range of reproductive health services, protect patient privacy, advance patient and provider safety, and coordinate the implementation of efforts among federal agencies.

The Supreme Court ruling gave states the ability to regulate abortion before viability, and left Democrats scrambling for avenues to protect abortion access, especially in states that have implemented near-total abortion bans since the decision was announced.

Still, the announcement has spurred mixed feedback even among abortion rights supporters.

While lawmakers and groups like NARAL Pro-Choice America and the National Women’s Law Center welcomed the announcement from the White House as a step forward, its breadth and timing are not enough for some advocates, including All* Above All, Liberate Abortion, URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity and the Women’s March.