Immigration enforcement policy fight reaches Supreme Court

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to let immigration agencies implement a policy that sets enforcement priorities, after lower courts blocked it as part of a legal challenge brought by officials from Texas and Louisiana.

The policy, issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a September memo, instructs agents to prioritize three categories of immigrants for arrest and detention: recent border crossers, national security threats and those with certain serious criminal convictions who pose a threat to public safety.

But Judge Drew Tipton of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, a Donald Trump appointee, stopped the immigration enforcement guidance last month. And a federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to reverse that ruling.

The Justice Department on Friday asked the justices to temporarily lift Tipton’s ruling in full, or “at a minimum,” to limit the ruling’s effect to only within Texas and Louisiana.

The ruling has required the Department of Homeland Security to “halt all implementation” of the internal guidance and “instruct employees to disregard their training,” which will lead to “disparate prioritization across the country and a lack of consistency in enforcement actions,” the DOJ argued in the filing.