House appropriators back more than $15 billion for cybersecurity

House appropriators in June finished marking up a dozen spending bills for fiscal 2023 that would altogether provide at least $15.6 billion for cybersecurity efforts across federal departments and agencies.

The largest chunk of cybersecurity spending, $11.2 billion, would go to the Defense Department, followed by $2.9 billion for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA.

CISA would get $417 million more than the White House requested, and the Pentagon appropriations would match the administration’s request.

The “dramatic investments in our nation’s cyber infrastructure” are intended “to prevent increasingly pervasive cyber-attacks,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement.

Increases in cybersecurity funding come as the Biden administration focuses on boosting preventive measures, improving information sharing between government agencies and private sector companies, and pushing agencies to adopt a so-called zero-trust posture that assumes anyone accessing a computer network could be a threat.