House poised for NDAA floor debate

The House takes up its annual National Defense Authorization Act this week, and the most consequential amendments may or may not be the ones that generate the most rhetorical heat.

By the time the dust settles at week’s end, the House will almost certainly have passed its fiscal 2023 NDAA. Members have filed more than 1,200 amendments to the bill, but less than half of them can be expected to be made in order. Last year, the House voted on 476 amendments.

Depending on which amendments are allowed by the Rules Committee during Tuesday's meeting, the subsequent floor debate could see intense back-and-forth on a number of topics.

Recurring issues

The amendments that have been filed include some, coming from the ideological extremes of the two parties, that are not likely to be adopted.

These include GOP attempts to block Defense Department COVID-19 vaccine mandates or to disallow certain consequences for servicemembers who flout those requirements.