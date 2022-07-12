Michigan Democrats picking sides in Levin-Stevens primary

FARMINGTON, Mich. — Retired teacher Sandy Boland lists abortion rights and the environment as her top issues and says she has “marched for everything,” including in the Women’s March in 2017, which protested Donald Trump’s election as president.

In the upcoming primary for Michigan’s 11th District, she’ll have to choose between two incumbent Democrats. While she says she likes two-term Rep. Andy Levin, she’s likely sticking with the one she supported before, two-term Rep. Haley Stevens.

“I hate to say this, but I go woman first,” said Boland, 77, of Farmington, Mich.

Levin, however, can draw on a genetic advantage of his own: A family legacy in Congress reaching back to 1978, when his uncle, Carl Levin, won the first of six terms in the Senate. In 1982, Carl Levin’s brother, Sander M. Levin, won a House seat that he held until he retired and was succeeded by son Andy Levin in 2019.

“I’ve always supported the Levins because they’re a good family, they’re good people and they’ve done a lot for the community, and their record speaks for itself,” said DeBorah Foster, 65, a special education teacher at Ferndale High School.