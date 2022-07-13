Can a populist Missouri Democrat win back rural and working class voters?

GLADSTONE, Mo. — As a Democrat running for the Senate in Missouri, a state that his party has largely written off, Lucas Kunce is used to skeptics.

So when a woman raised her hand at a recent campaign event and said, “I love what you’re saying,” then struggled to articulate her question, Kunce sensed there was a catch.

“This is like a breakup,” Kunce joked. “Is there a ‘but’ coming?”

Everyone laughed. This was friendly ground, close enough to the left-leaning Kansas City suburbs that a Friday evening campaign event in the sweltering storefront headquarters of the Clay County Democratic Party could draw a standing-room only crowd.

But Kunce, 39, who is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, is used to tougher audiences. He swiftly pivoted from the question, which turned out to be about campaign finance, to talking points he has been honing on conservative talk radio shows and in rural counties in the state’s northeast and southeast.