‘Changed his life’: Rep. Aguilar says Capitol rioter’s testimony shows pull of Trump’s words

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot showed Tuesday the pull Donald Trump’s words had on his supporters, using the vivid personal account of Stephen Ayres, who illegally breached the building that day, to drive home its point.

Ayres, who pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in a restricted building, said he learned about the “Stop the Steal” rally on social media and long believed the election was stolen from Trump. He said it “definitely” would have made a difference if he knew at that time the former president actually possessed no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Ayres told the committee he “may not have come down” to the Capitol from Ohio, had he known that. Since Jan. 6, Ayres lost his job and sold his house, something he said changed his life — but “definitely not for the better.”

The committee showed evidence about Trump’s profanity-laced Oval Office meeting with West Wing and outside advisers on Dec. 18, when he was urged by outside lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani to seize voting machines and appoint Powell as a special counsel overseeing that effort. As Dec. 19 arrived, Trump focused just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 6, telling his millions of Twitter followers to get to D.C. for a big protest: “Be there, will be wild!”

What ensued was a succession of extremist groups and supporters coalescing behind the effort to overturn the election on Jan. 6, according to evidence and testimony the select committee showed Tuesday.