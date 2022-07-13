Democratic bill would mandate new IRS free tax-filing program

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is leading fellow Democrats in renewing a push for the IRS to create its own free tax-filing services and move away from its current private partnership, whose services only a slim portion of taxpayers use.

Warren, D-Mass., put forward a bill that would mandate the IRS create its own free, online program for preparing and filing tax returns and expand taxpayers’ access to their own tax-related data held by the agency. California Democrats Brad Sherman and Katie Porter led introduction of a House version of the measure.

The legislation would direct the IRS to create software that would allow any taxpayer to prepare and file their individual income tax return beginning in tax year 2023. The agency would also have to allow taxpayers with fairly straightforward returns — those who don’t take any above-the-line deductions, itemize their deductions or receive income as a sole proprietor of business, for instance — to elect that Treasury prepares their tax return beginning in the 2023 tax year.

The IRS would have to create a program for taxpayers to securely download third-party-provided return information and IRS-held data related to their individual tax bills.

The bill would require a program by March 1, 2023, allowing taxpayers who don’t have to file tax returns to claim refundable tax credits. The provision aims to expand a sign-up tool for the child tax credit to nonfilers who can access other tax benefits like the earned income tax credit, which is open to low-income workers.