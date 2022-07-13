Joe Biden’s presidency is out of gas

President Joe Biden is in trouble, big trouble. When 64 percent of those who said they would be voting in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary want someone new to carry the banner, citing age and job performance, as a New York Times/Sienna College survey showed this week, it’s more than just a dip in the polls. When the right track-wrong track in the same poll is 13 percent to 77 percent (with Democrats at 63 percent wrong track and independents at 81 percent wrong track), there’s no sugar coating the obvious.

This is a failing presidency.

So, what’s a president to do? In this case, head off to the Middle East, leaving behind a White House and Democratic Party in turmoil as he desperately seeks a solution to the country’s No. 1 problem: inflation. Will begging for oil in a place he once called a “pariah state” be enough to convince people he’s getting inflation under control, especially when his own decisions have made the country energy-dependent once again?

Probably not, because the folks left behind to dig him out of a deep hole before the August congressional recess are, unfortunately, the same people with the same solutions who got him to this low point in the first place. So, the country is left to watch what has become the worst political rerun in recent memory — Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi trying to bring back a variation of “Build Back Better” one more time through reconciliation and expecting a different result, to borrow a phrase.

As Democrats’ prospects for the congressional elections grow dimmer, Biden and Democratic Hill leaders continue operating with the wrong-headed notion that if they could just pass one more big bill, one more piece of legislation with major tax increases on the “rich” and more money for climate, all would be right with Biden world. The clouds would part, the numbers would reverse, and voters in November would realize just how very good the president’s policies are for them and their families.