Reconciliation talks complicated by ‘SALT’ tax hurdle

Democrats’ demands for changes to the tax code are threatening to complicate efforts to pass a slimmed-down budget reconciliation package by the August recess, as warring positions on a deduction for state and local taxes reemerge as a potential roadblock.

A handful of House Democrats from high-tax states — New Jersey and New York — are still demanding that relief from a $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes be included if they are going to vote for the revised budget measure.

But the Senate’s pivotal negotiator, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III, doesn’t appear on board. “SALT has not been in the talks at all, no talks I’ve been in,” Manchin said Wednesday.

Manchin opposed the $2.2 trillion House-passed reconciliation bill that would have raised the SALT cap to $80,000 and has been negotiating with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., on a much smaller measure. Their negotiations have focused on a package that would raise roughly $1 trillion in revenue, with half to offset spending initiatives on climate and potentially health care and the other half for deficit reduction.

Although Schumer personally wants to lift the SALT cap given high taxes in his home state of New York, Manchin has always been cool to the idea.