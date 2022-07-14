Big money dominates in Maryland’s 4th District

Former Rep. Donna Edwards wants her old job back.

Big money groups are investing millions to stop her, though, and to buoy the campaign of her most formidable opponent in next week’s Democratic primary for an open seat in Maryland: Glenn Ivey, a former Hill staffer turned lobbyist and Justice Department official.

Edwards and Ivey find themselves in a bruising race in the 4th District, a suburban expanse that abuts Washington, D.C., and even offers views of the U.S. Capitol. Outside interests — led by the United Democracy Project, a super PAC whose biggest donor is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — have poured more than $5.5 million into the primary, dwarfing the candidates’ own hauls.

And more money is on the way.

The stakes are big. The candidate who wins the primary in this deep-blue Prince George’s County seat is all but guaranteed to serve in the 118th Congress. The race encapsulates many of the themes of other Democratic primaries across the country, including the influence of pro-Israel groups and internal divisions, especially as some of the most prominent congressional progressives have sought to shift the party leftward on Middle East policy.