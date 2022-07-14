Democrats preview same-sex marriage, contraception votes at hearing

House Democrats set the stage for votes codifying same-sex marriage and protecting access to contraception during a Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday highlighting the sweep of the Supreme Court opinion that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

The hearing comes as part of a scramble among congressional Democrats to respond, while they hold control of Congress and the White House, to last month’s decision overturning the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a right to an abortion.

Legal experts at the hearing and outside of it have argued that the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health makes other rights, like same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships and contraception, vulnerable.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., argued in favor of passing legislation that would change the portions of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that cover public accommodations, public facilities, education and federal funding to also cover sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The Supreme Court is attacking our freedoms. We need to stand up and codify everything we can to protect all Americans so they can be free from discrimination of any kind, and recognize the autonomy of every single American,” Cicilline said.