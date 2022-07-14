House easily passes NDAA

The House on Thursday passed, 329-101, its version of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which would authorize $840.2 billion in national defense spending, after sifting through hundreds of amendments and hours of debate.

The sprawling Pentagon policy bill, which has been enacted into law every year for the past 61 years, would authorize funds for the Defense Department and national security programs within the Department of Energy.

“As the legislative process continues, I thank my House colleagues for their thoughtful contributions and support of this year’s NDAA. There’s a lot to be proud of in this bill, and the stakes for our country’s national security could not be higher,” said House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., in a press release following the bill’s passage.

The bill would support President Joe Biden’s request to maintain a roughly 2.1 million-person military. Military personnel would receive the requested 4.6 percent across-the-board pay raise, and the bill adds a supplementary 2.4 percent “inflation bonus” for lower-income military personnel and civilians.

Through a series of roll call votes Wednesday and Thursday, lawmakers defeated several amendments that would have cut the bill’s authorized level of spending and rebuffed proposals to retire or kill incumbent weapons programs.